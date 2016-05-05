Kenneth Manzo, CEO Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Visited the Probiotic Manufacturing Plant and Was Impressed with the Manufacturer, and Production Has Commenced

Milford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --CEO of Manzo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPink:MNZO) and creator of patented Lacto-Freedom probiotic, Kenneth Manzo, recently visited their manufacturer's GMP and FDA approved probiotic plant in the USA and expressed his great satisfaction with the manufacturer and their professionalism.



Shortly after the confirmation of the deal between Manzo Pharmaceuticals and their new manufacturing partners, Ken Manzo – CEO Manzo Pharmaceuticals - visited the plant and took a detailed tour to understand the working processes and the facilities available. Afterwards, he expressed his immense satisfaction with the plant and the professionalism shown by people there.



"I was very impressed and pleased with their manufacturing plant and professionalism. They are a major USA based probiotic producer and supplier, and their professionalism and facilities prove why that is so. I am glad we are working together on this deal", said Ken Manzo.



Reportedly, samples of their Lacto-Freedom probiotic were sent to the manufacturing facility to test and produce. Working on the samples received, the manufacturers have already started testing and reproducing it so they are one step closer to making it available on the market.



"The manufacturers have made sure that they come up with the testing and production at the highest possible level and thereby making sure that the end product is the best which people can get", the CEO stated.



The visit of the manufacturing facility by Ken Manzo showed his concern and active participation in the whole process, starting from creating this unique and revolutionary probiotic, getting it patented, finalizing a deal with one of the major manufacturers of probiotics and is now producing the probiotic. With the probiotic under production, people with Lactose Intolerance will not have to wait very long to have lactose containing products without discomfort.



About Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, and testing of patented and non-patented solutions and remedies. Most notable is a patented probiotic for lactose intolerance, and a natural sleep aid.



For more information follow the company on twitter at @manzopharma, and visit www.manzopharma.com.



