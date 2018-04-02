Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc., a local HVAC contractor specializing in AC unit repairs, has recently partnered with BizIQ, a content marketing company based in Phoenix.



Through its efforts with the digital marketing experts at BizIQ, Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. aims to expand its digital presence and attract a larger local customer base. The well-developed marketing strategy BizIQ employs will help the company reach current and existing clients by providing them with informative content related to its business.



BizIQ seeks to improve the search engine rankings of its clients in local areas through search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. The company is known for helping clients produce engaging blog content that builds a stronger digital presence and more meaningful customer relationships with a larger online audience.



"For over 50 years, our family-owned company has worked to provide Tampa residents with the best heating, ventilation and air conditioning services available," says Joe Castellano, owner of Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. "Now, thanks to BizIQ, we'll be able to reach even more clients with interesting blog content. We're very excited to get started on this new chapter of our business."



About Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc.

Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. has been a premier AC repair service in Tampa, FL for more than 25 years. The company works with both residential and commercial customers to provide heating and cooling installation, repairs and maintenance, as well as ductwork services.



The company is a registered and highly rated Trane Comfort Specialist and strives to use only the most energy-efficient equipment available on the market. Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. also seeks to provide a superior level of customer satisfaction and offers maintenance contracts to help customers save money.



To learn more about Kenny's Air Conditioning & Heating Services, Inc. and the HVAC services it offers to customers, please visit the company's website at https://www.ackenny.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.