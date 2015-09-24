Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Vaco Supply Chain Solutions, a premier provider of supply chain and retail planning consulting services, announced the appointment of Kent Smith as Vice President of Business Development, Merchandising Solutions. In his new role, Mr. Smith will be leading all sales efforts for Vaco's Space and Category Management practice.



"I'm thrilled to welcome Ken to the Vaco team," said Will Mrotek, Managing Partner. "His exceptionally deep experience in all aspects of category management will be excellent addition to our already thriving practice; his years of focus in the grocery and convenience store vertical is an added bonus. Kent is the perfect person to help bring our 'Merchandising on Demand' services and the value they provide to the market."



Kent joins joins Vaco Supply Chain Solutions after a 20+ year career that spans roles in retail, consulting, and software sales. Working in different capacities in stores through high school and University, Kent joined Canadian Tire Corporation in 1991. After successfully completing re-engineering and marketing projects, he developed their new store inventory program, and rebuilt their planogramming, floor planning, fixture approaches to support CT's expansion and renewal. Thereafter he helped launch their online business, improve their markdown and dealer relationships. Kent built a larger retailer execution capability at Claybrooke before joining Albertsons in the USA, running merchandise presentation, layouts, and store deployment. In 2007 he joined Galleria and consulted with clients before taking over business development activities expanded their US presence.



Kent will also be heading Vaco's upcoming attendance at the Category Management Association's 2015 Category Management Conference (www.2015categorymanagementconference.com). The conference will be held September 29-October 1, 2015 at the Caribe Royal in Orlando. Vaco will be in booth 24 in the Solutions Hall.



The Category Management Association (CMA) is the global category management community that enables professionals to connect with peers around the world and further their careers with the latest in best practices and certification. Founded in 2004, it is the only organization certifying coursework and individual category management professionals according to recognized industry standards.



The Association encompasses a broad range of strategic insights and planning functions including: Category Management, Consumer Insights, In-Store Execution, Merchandising, Space Management, Shopper Insights & Shopper Marketing, Trade Promotion, and Pricing.



About Vaco Supply Chain Solutions, LLC

Vaco Supply Chain Solutions is a consulting firm focused on implementations, upgrades, and integrations of supply chain, merchandising, and planning applications. Vaco's team of process and technology experts ensures the success of a diverse array of retail and manufacturing clients through an exceptional level of expertise and a principled approach to client partnerships.



Arising from a specialized practice within the larger Vaco family of companies, Vaco Supply Chain Solutions was separately incorporated in January of 2010 and now serves as a financially strong, growing, stand-alone entity.



For more information about Vaco Supply Chain Solutions, please visit http://www.vacosupplychainsolutions.com



For more information about Vaco, the parent company of Vaco Supply Chain Solutions, please visit http://www.vaco.com