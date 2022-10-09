Kentronix Security Designs and Installs Fire Alarm Systems in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 --Multiple businesses across Florida have depended on Kentronix Security for commercial fire alarm installation for decades. While customer choices commonly drive the installation of security systems and CCTV cameras in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida, fire alarm systems must meet extensive regional and national fire installation codes. Therefore, when it comes to installing a fire alarm system, only an insured and licensed fire alarm installation company like Kentronix Security should be trusted. They have been designing fire alarm systems and equipping local businesses with the right technology for more than 40 years.



Not all fire systems are the same. Moreover, the same fire alarm system will not work for all businesses. To have a fire alarm system that smoothly passes inspection, a company would need a certified contractor like Kentronix Security, who knows exactly what equipment to use for varying businesses. They also ensure a fire alarm system meets the UL listed and NFPA standards and regulations. The staff members of Kentronix Security have up-to-date knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and therefore make sure that fire alarm inspection passes the first time.



Kentronix Security is famous for using advanced UL-listed commercial fire systems for all their installation projects for fire alarm systems in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. These systems often come with features like smoke detection, advanced flame detection, explosion suppression, and isolation, as well as infrared and heat detection. Kentronix Security can also link fire alarm systems with sprinkler systems, burglar alarms, and other technologies to create frictionless notification and alarm protection. This company handles fire alarm installation from start to finish, including creating its customized design, formulating engineered plans, acquiring permits, ensuring systems integration, and taking care of the final installation.



Kentronix Security can be contacted at (904) 777-540, (561) 363-2132 or (954) 777-5400.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security offers clients a wide range of fire alarm and security systems across Orange Park, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Davie, St. Augustine, West Palm Beach, and nearby areas.