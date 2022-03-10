Kentronix Security Ensures Complete Assistance with Security Systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2022 --Today, ensuring the security of a home or even commercial facility has become essential. Fortunately, technological advancements have made it easier for homes and businesses to opt for robust home security and alarm systems promising the highest level of security and protection. Installing a home security system or an alarm system requires expertise and skill, which increases the demand for industry professionals. Add to this, the need for servicing and monitoring the systems and the role of experts is even more justified. Kentronix Security is a leading name in the industry serving homes and businesses based in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orange Park, and other surrounding regions in Florida, offering comprehensive security solutions.



The company takes care of installing security systems, access control systems, burglar alarms, and surveillance cameras, along with fire alarm installation in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Additionally, the professionals specialize in sales, servicing, and monitoring the systems, which is an excellent plus for homes and businesses. Nothing works great than finding a full range of security services under one roof. What further adds to the demand of this well-known security firm is the customization facility that works for both residential and commercial properties. The professionals excel in designing a security and alarm system that caters to the respective needs of the building.



Kentronix Security understands that there is no one-system-fits-all solution in the field of security. Each home and every business have different security needs; being a leader in the industry, the company always prioritizes understanding the need and finding a solution accordingly. Integrating security systems and alarm systems is another concern addressed by professionals effortlessly. Installing security systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida homes and businesses is undoubtedly a concern, but trusting Kentronix Security takes all the woes away. They ensure surety, safety, and security.



To know more about the services and solutions offered by Kentronix Security and how the company helps make a difference, call 904-447-1697.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security was established in 1973 to cater to residential and commercial properties' security needs. Serving the Northeast and Southeast Florida homes and businesses for over 40 years, the company has created a strong niche in the market and emerged as a full-service licensed security and alarm company.