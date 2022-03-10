Kentronix Security Ensures Quality Fire Alarm Installation in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2022 --Security is a common concern for both homes and businesses in Florida. There isn't an alternative to installing a robust and comprehensive security system in the building to combat the problem. When the concern is ensuring safety and protection, homes and businesses should never think twice before trusting a well-recognized security firm serving Florida homes and businesses. Kentronix Security has created a strong niche in the state by providing complete and comprehensive security solutions to both residential and commercial properties. From offering help with fire alarm installation in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida to ensuring a more robust security system, the company specializes in it all.



Being a licensed alarm company, the company holds the skill and expertise to provide home and business security catering to diverse needs, including fire alarm and access control, video surveillance, and standard burglar alarms. Kentronix Security has been helping homes and businesses find an ideal security solution for over 40 years, and this experience is all it takes to make a difference. When residential and commercial security emerges as a concern throughout Southeast and Northeast Florida, one can be assured to find a solution with the professionals. The company boasts of providing products and services meeting the highest industry standards.



The company professionals further ensure providing 24*7 monitoring service, which is essential to reap the maximum benefits of a security or an alarm system. Homes and businesses can feel safe and secure by installing an advanced fire alarm system with a professional. The experts also guarantee servicing and inspection in addition to installation help. Furthermore, one can also find help with integrating the same with residential or commercial security systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Homes and businesses based in Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orange Park, West Palm Beach, and other surrounding regions in Florida can also rely on Kentronix Security for complete customization with the security and alarm system. Call 904- 447- 1697 to know more about how the professional helps.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security has gained a name in Florida by providing complete and comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses alike. The company started its journey in the year 1973 as a small business and since then has emerged as a full-service company offering unwavering service and commitment to clients in the state. The firm specializes in sales, installation, and servicing of security and alarm systems.