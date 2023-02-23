Kentronix Security Helps Install Fire Alarm Systems in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2023 --Kentronix Security is among the leading providers of fire alarm systems in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Making buildings safe for employees, customers, and tenants is the number one reason to install a fire alarm in commercial buildings. These fire alarm systems feature a combination of high-end features that are highly helpful in detecting fires and alerting building occupants, providing them with enough time to evacuate systematically. Over the years, fire alarm systems have become increasingly sophisticated and functionally more capable. They are designed to fulfill two essential requirements, the protection of property and assets, as well as the protection of life. Installing fire alarm systems ensures less building damage, which invariably implies shorter downtime until the business can reopen.



Not all fire alarm systems are the same. To pass inspection, one needs to hire a certified contractor like Kentronix Security, who knows what equipment to use. Moreover, a fire system should meet specific regulations and standards for national and regional regulations such as UL listed and NFPA. Kentronix Security is known to use advanced UL-listed commercial fire systems for all its fire alarm installations. They can link fire alarm systems with a sprinkler, burglary systems, and more to create seamless alarm and notification protection.



Through Kentronix Security, people can also install CCTV cameras in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. They have worked with many homeowners to create the CCRV camera and surveillance camera systems that provide homeowners with the desired peace of mind and help them to feel safe. With the assistance of these systems, they can find out who is approaching their door, what time the kids come home, if anything is happening in the sideyard, and more.



Get in touch with Kentronix Security at (904) 777-5400.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security offers a wide range of security and safety solutions to people across St. Augustine, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orange Park, Plantation, West Palm Beach, FL, and nearby areas.