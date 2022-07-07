Kentronix Security Offers Advanced Smart Security Systems in Jacksonville and Davie, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2022 --Kentronix Security was founded by a U.S. Navy veteran and Electronic Engineering Technology graduate, Thomas M. Kent, in 1973. Over the past few decades, this company has consistently managed to meet or exceed customer deadlines, production goals, and delivery dates. They are especially considered to be a top service provider of smart home security in Jacksonville and Davie, Florida.



Smart home security allows homeowners to monitor and manage the security of their homes, including door access and surveillance. They alert homeowners of unusual behavior or unexpected real-time attempts to access the doors or windows. Kentronix Security works alongside their clients to customize their smart security system with the right security devices, starting from door and window alarms to cameras inside the home and even outside on the garden or lawn.



After properly planning and designing the customized smart security system, the technicians of Kentronix Security visit their client's home and install the system. They try to ensure that the clients enjoy comprehensive security coverage in their homes. These technicians even walk their clients through how to access the system from the phone and teach them to arm and disarm the system remotely from home. The technicians of Kentronix Security always patiently listen to the concerns and questions of their clients and answer them with a lot of care. They know how important the security of a house can be for any person and therefore assist their clients every step of the way.



The team of Kentronix Security even offers 24x7 monitoring solutions. In case their clients are on vacation, these team members can notify the local authorities and provide them with critical information about happening at the property in case of any break-in. All these factors make Kentronix Security the perfect company from whom homeowners can purchase and install smart security systems in Jacksonville and Davie, Florida.



Kentronix Security is a veteran-owned business that offers security solutions. They serve people across Orange Park, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Davie, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.