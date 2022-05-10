Kentronix Security Offers Fire Alarm Installation in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2022 --Kentronix Security was founded by Thomas M. Kent, a U.S. Navy veteran and Electronic Engineering Technology graduate, in the year of 1973. This company offers some of the most high-end security systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For the past four decades, this company has consistently met or exceeded customer deadlines, production goals and delivery dates.



Installing a fire alarm system is one of the most critical measures to manage fire risk at a property. Modern-day fire alarm systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are pretty dependable. They are basically designed to fulfill two general requirements: protection of property and assets and protection of life. However, not all fire alarm systems are alike. Hence, to identify and install a fire alarm that meets their needs and passes the relevant inspections, property owners would require a certified contractor like Kentronix Security. This company helps their clients to acquire and install fire systems that meet specific standards and regulations for national and regional regulations such as UL listed and NFPA. The staff members of Kentronix Security also stay updated with various changes made to the local jurisdictions of Florida.



The fire alarm systems offered by Kentronix Security may come with features like smoke detection, advanced flame detection, explosion suppression, and isolation, as well as infrared and heat detection. They are considered to be one of the most trustworthy service providers of fire alarm installation in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kentronix Security uses advanced UL-listed commercial fire systems for all their fire alarm installation systems. They can also link fire alarm systems with sprinkler systems, burglary systems, and more to create seamless alarm and notification protection.



Contact Kentronix Security at (954) 777-5400, (904) 777-5400, or (561) 363-2132 to know more about the security solutions offered by the company.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security is a veteran-owned business that offers dependable security solutions. They primarily serve people across Orange Park, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Davie, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.