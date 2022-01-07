Kentronix Security Offers High-End Security Camera System in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --Kentronix Security was founded by Thomas M. Kent, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Electronic Engineering Technology graduate, in 1973. This company offers residential and commercial security systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



At one time, security cameras involved just basic surveillance cameras with back-up on VCR tapes. Today, one can choose 360 vision, CCTV camera systems, night vision, motion detection, and more. Kentronix Security is renowned for offering cutting-edge security systems, which their customers use in various ways. At times, it can even mean linking systems such as a CCTV camera system and access control system.



The security camera systems offered by Kentronix Security can significantly help with loss prevention and customer theft. With their assistance, people see what is happening at their business premises and have evidence if needed. These systems also help send out a clear message that a security solution has been put in place at a business premise, which essentially deters others from engaging in any criminal pursuits. Kentronix Security helps its clients find the correct placement for security camera systems near high-risk or hidden areas. Over the years, they have managed to gain the reputation of being the provider of high-end security camera systems in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Employee theft is an unfortunate incident that has become a significant problem for multiple businesses. In many cases, employees trusted with access to sensitive information and inventory take advantage of the information and privileges available to them for their benefit. Having a good security camera system at the business premise sends the message that all its areas are being monitored, including those with employee access only. This can deter employees with nefarious intentions to a good extent.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security is a veteran-owned business that offers security solutions. They largely serve people across Orange Park, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Davie, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.