Kentronix Security Offers Installation Services for Security Camera System in Jacksonville and Parkland, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --Kentronix Security was established by a U.S. Navy veteran and Electronic Engineering Technology graduate, Thomas M. Kent, in 1973. This company has consistently met or exceeded customer deadlines, production goals, and delivery dates for the past decades. Their impeccable service and dedication make them a dependable provider of business and home security systems in Jacksonville and Weston, Florida. Their client base comprises of U.S. and local governments, building contractors, educational providers, churches, and commercial and residential property owners.



Regardless of their scale and size, all businesses need to have security cameras installed on their premises. Having security cameras positioned throughout a business goes a long way in preventing crimes and break-ins. They act as a severe deterrent to criminals and anyone planning to carry out illegal activities. Moreover, CCTV systems can help business owners and managers effectively monitor the activities at a business premise. In case of any unfortunate event, the footage from these systems can be used as evidence.



Cameras equipped with CCTVs are easy to maintain and more cost-effective than many other security solutions. They can be placed in a location selected by the business owner and do not require extensive modifications to a business's existing infrastructure. Kentronix Security is one of the most reliable sources to buy and install a security camera system in Jacksonville and Parkland, Florida. They offer security systems with 360 vision, CCTV camera systems, night vision, motion detection, and more. Kentronix Security can even fix a security camera system with a remote monitoring facility.



With this feature, one can continually monitor their business from anywhere in the world, through simply their smartphone or tablet.



About Kentronix Security

Kentronix Security is a veteran-owned business that offers dependable security solutions. They primarily serve people across Orange Park, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Davie, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.