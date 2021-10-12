Kentronix Security Systems Offers Home Security Systems in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2021 --In this day and age, the absence of a home security system in the house can be a risky affair. In reality, costs have progressively dropped over the last decade as technology advancements have substantially enhanced their efficacy. Not only that, but most homeowners' insurance companies are also offering discounts of up to 20% if the system is installed by one of the well-known brands in home security.



Having a home security system is similar to having insurance, except that it protects one from getting damaged in the first place. Home security systems now come with a plethora of features and functions that may coat the home in a blanket of security that extends beyond the walls. A 35-foot security perimeter can now be created around a home or business using state-of-the-art body heat and motion detectors. It will cause the alarm to tear off as soon as someone enters. Kentronix Security Systems is a reliable source for home security systems in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



As a leading home security company, Kentronix Security Systems offers a wide variety of home security systems. These systems feature distinct sensors. These sensors are so accurate that they can readily identify men and animals, ensuring no false alarms are received. Of course, alarm triggers are still mounted on doors and windows, but they can now be wireless, requiring no cutting or bypassing of wires. Batteries power them. One should not worry about dying. They are most likely to last up to three years and will signal the control panel when they are low. Security systems can now do so much more for a homeowner, thanks to modern sensor technology. Two of the functions are fire detection and carbon detection.



Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas generated by gas heating systems that kills people every year. It has no odor or color, making it hard to detect without a security system equipped with the appropriate sensors. The nice thing about a monitored system is that if there is an emergency, the monitoring person will not only wake up and warn the people in the house, but they will also summon the necessary authorities at the same time.



About Kentronix Security Systems

For more than 40 years, businesses have relied on the experience and expertise of Kentronix for commercial fire alarm installation. As a trusted, licensed, and insured fire installation engineering firm, Kentronix Security Systems designs the right systems with the right equipment and follow-up with excellent installation and inspections.