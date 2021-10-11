Kentronix Security Systems Specializes in Fire Alarm Systems in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orange Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2021 --Fire detection systems are one of the most important innovations ever made by human beings. In the year 2019, local fire departments responded to 1,291 500 fires. These fires accounted for roughly 3,700 civilian deaths, 16,600 civilian injuries, and $14.8 billion in property damage. A fire department in the United States responds to a fire somewhere in the country every 24 seconds. A fire occurs in a structure at one rate every 65 seconds, and a home fire occurs every 93 seconds.



Considering this, it's crucial to invest in fire alarm systems in Davie and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kentronix Security Systems brings in quality fire alarm systems. These systems come in two types - conventional and addressable. While there are many similarities between the two systems, the primary distinction is that each individual detector or manual call point has its address in the addressable system. In a real fire, the alarm control panel may use this unique address to identify the detector. One may also label the detector and give its address a name with the appropriate label in the main control panel (ex: building 2, floor 6, room 1). The unique address label supplied to each detector will help firefighters get to the scene faster, deal with the incident, and minimize potential damage.



One of the most critical decisions that need to be made is the fire alarm system to install for the business. There are a variety of fire alarm systems available, each with its own set of advantages. It is all about figuring out what works best for one's business. Options include manual pull stations, flame detectors, heat detectors, smoke detectors, and fire alarms. Several factors might affect one's decision. At Kentronix Security Systems, the professionals help clients choose the right system, typically designed to save lives.



