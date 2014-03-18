Kentucky Derby Travel Pros Now Offering Exclusive Hotel and Ticket Packages for the 2014 Racing Season

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2014 --With the 2013 attendance for the KY Derby at 154,200 and ranked second all-time, and 2012 setting a record attendance at 164,989 - Kentucky Derby Travel Pros is hoping to help join in on the 2014 derby experience by offering old and new customers alike custom and pre-packaged travel and hotel package options. Tickets to the Derby start at just $70 for infield access to The Churchill Downs, and go up to $5,000 per seat in Millionaire's Row.



One of their exclusive packages start at just $2,395 per person and include: a 2 Night / 3 Day hotel stay, tickets to the race with an option to upgrade your seating location, added accommodations and a ‘Derby Experience’ gift. Customers also have the option of creating their own custom Kentucky Experience by choosing seating locations, level of service hotel and add on special events tickets to events such as ‘The Taste of the Derby.’



Company partner, Tim Mooney provides commentary on the success of the site and sales, stating, "The last two years of the Kentucky Derby have been amazing. They set attendance records, which translate, into lots of seats being sold. We are looking forward to offering another great year of travel and enjoyment for the 2014 Kentucky Derby.”



In anticipation of the famous ‘Run for the Roses’, Kentucky Derby Travel Pros has also launched a responsive new website which is packed with essential racing content and features a ‘Visitors Guide for Louisville, KY’. Written in an html5 format, the site is designed to seamlessly function for all formats including desktop, tablets, and mobile devices, enabling derby-goers access to the site anywhere even on the day of the derby. It is on the site that visitors will find horse racing information, promotional videos, and more - everything a traveler will need to plan an unforgettable trip!



About Kentucky Derby Travel Pros

Kentucky Derby Travel Pros is a full-service travel packager, providing customers with a first class Derby and Oaks experience since 2001. Their team of experienced travel professionals’ help derby travelers put together a custom package that will include hotel accommodations, airport transfers, special events and tickets to the race. They offer a variety of packages from basic infield tickets to ‘Millionaires Row ‘ (and everything in between). The mission is to provide each and every customer an unforgettable experience while they join in the ‘‘Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports’ that is the Churchill Downs, right in the heart of Louisville, Kentucky.



For media inquires regarding Kentucky Derby Travel Pros, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Director, Jonathan Jackson directly at 1-888-303-7133 or via email at info@kentuckyderbytickets.org. To learn more about the travel packages currently available for the 2014 Churchill Downs, please visit: http://www.KentuckyDerbyTickets.org