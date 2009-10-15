Kentucky – Maple Tech Launch New Website for Captive Association

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2009 -- Kentucky is one of the nation’s fastest growing captive domiciles, located in the heart of the country. Kentucky is among the top eight states in the United States and the top 17 locations in the world for captive insurers, according to the March 2009 issue of Business Insurance. To further promote its domicile, the Kentucky Captive Association teamed up with Maple Technologies to design a state-of-the-art website to establish its web identity and deliver information about the association, the domicile and the benefits of doing business in Kentucky.



All website design and ongoing maintenance and hosting services are being donated by Maple Technologies to the Kentucky Captive Association. “We maintain a firm commitment to the captive industry,” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO. “Captive associations represent the very hub of this dynamic industry, and Maple Tech is committed to making its contributions to help this industry develop and further establish itself.”



“Our Captive Association continues to grow and the launch of this website is a significant leap forward in our ability to communicate with our membership and parties interested in KY as a captive domicile,” said Stuart Ferguson, President, KY Captive Association. “The development team designed this site to provide key information, process new and renewal membership applications, banner advertisements and job postings, provide convention details and connect to our Linked In group site. Members have begun receiving their passwords to access the Members Only section that provides membership lists and meeting minutes. Thanks to Nick Teetelli, his team and our Communications Committee for accomplishing this key goal for the Kentucky Captive Association.”-



The new Kentucky Captive Association’s website may be viewed by visiting http://www.kycaptive.com



Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

