CashAdvance.com Presents Kentucky Consumer Resource Guide

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2011 --CashAdvance.com debuts the Kentucky Consumer Resource Center for consumers interested in learning about payday lending in their state. Each state has its own laws and regulations regarding the cash advance process and requirements, which leads to confusion for consumers. CashAdvance.com has eliminated this confusion by having their financial experts compile information for Kentucky residents who now only have to search one location to find what they need to make a sound financial decision. This Kentucky consumer guide is kept current so consumers can rely on the information they find within it.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Kentucky Consumer Resource provides access to the Kentucky Laws & Regulations page where consumers can find current information for their state. They are able to learn about important facts and details that pertain to a payday loan from this page. For example, consumers can learn about term limits, maximum loan amounts, and maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees. Furthermore, the Kentucky Consumer Resource lets consumers explore other areas of a payday loan, including the length of a cool-off period between loans, payment plans, and the number of simultaneous outstanding loans.



The purpose of giving consumers easy access to facts about a payday loan is to help them make adequately informed decisions when thinking about getting a Kentucky cash advance. Consumers can read the summary of requirements a loan must comply with to be legal in Kentucky, as well as other facts related to payday lending. Since facts do change after new laws are passed in each state, consumers should frequently check the Kentucky Consumer Resource Center for regular updates to state laws and regulations that pertain to the cash advance process and requirements.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Kentucky Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Kentucky, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."