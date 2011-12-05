New Consumer Advocate Page for Kentucky Payday Loans Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2011 --In order to help protect the consumers of Kentucky who are looking for payday loans, CashAdvance.com has launched a consumer advocate section dedicated to educating Kentucky residents about cash advances and their state laws. The purpose of the Consumer Resource pages is to provide information about the various state-specific laws regarding cash advances in the state of Kentucky, with the hopes of preventing consumers from being scammed. By educating themselves, Kentucky consumers will be able to safely borrow funds from a legitimate payday loan company.



On CashAdvance.com’s Consumer Resource pages, Kentucky consumers will be able to find detailed information about the laws for payday loans, including interest rates, collateral and defaults. With the valuable information provided, Kentucky consumers will be able to better protect themselves from entities that are fraudulent. On the consumer protection page of the web site, consumers will also have access to contact information for Kentucky consumer protection agencies that can answer questions and verify licensure of a payday loan company.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



There are cash advance companies out there that are breaking the laws without the consumer knowing it. This means that they are overcharging for payday loans and scamming borrowers out of their money. It is the hopes of CashAdvance.com that the Kansas Consumer Protection page will help Kansas citizens safeguard themselves when seeking a payday loan by exposing the truth, while erasing the misconceptions commonly associated with them.



"Our Kentucky Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Kentucky, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a financial news expert at CashAdvance.com.