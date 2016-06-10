Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --Local hairdressers and stylists in Nairobi have the opportunity to interact with Kenya's top online retailer for human hair weaves, BeautyClick. The company which is a startup in Kenya with plans to take over the Sub-Saharan hair and beauty industry will host local workshops all over the country. Mark your calendars for the next local workshop if you are in the beauty industry.



Stylists who specialize in human hair extensions in Kenya and the latest weaving techniques are invited to join the BeautyClick team at their respective local workshops. The company has prepared a list of educative material to help local hairdressers in Kenya learn how to promote their work and earn some extra cash.



During the first local workshop which was held in Westlands, Nairobi, BeautyClick's sales manager Kennedy Kalama was pleased to announce a team of potential stylists including well-known names, Farouk famous for winning the stylist of the year in Hair and Beauty Contest was invited to the workshop. Farouk, together with his team got to see some of the Indian and Peruvian human hair bundles from BeautyClick.



Top hairdressers in Kenya like Farouk have recommended BeautyClick's hair to their customers. "The hair is really soft and silky plus it doesn't shed. That's what my clients like", says Farouk. Farouk together with his team of hairstylists are highly experienced when it comes to modern weaving techniques.



BeautyClick's main reason for introducing workshops all over Nairobi was to promote its brand and products. The company sells their human hair weaves through professionals like hairdressers. These hairdressers are given commissions per sale they make. Customers can buy a quality human hair weave from BeautyClick and have it delivered right at their doorstep. The company even offers a 30-day return guarantee for all their products.



Few human hair weave companies in Kenya offer the kind of hair that this company sells online. Most of them are local shops with no online centers. BeautyClick was created to bridge this gap. "Our company ensures customers who want to buy human hair extensions can get it conveniently and at a good price", says BeautyClick sales manager Kennedy Kalama.



About BeautyClick

The brand BeautyClick was born to provide exceptional quality human hair extensions in Kenya. The company has a wide range of Peruvian and Indian hair available for sale. They have an online store where customers can visit to make orders.



For more information about BeautyClick or to place an order visit http://www.beautyclick.co.ke