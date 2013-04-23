Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Nuance Communications Analysis: (NASDAQ: KERX), (NASDAQ: NUAN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) traded at $ 8.32 in the last session, which is +0.29 (3.61%). The stock has a Range of 8.06 - 8.64. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.34 - 9.98 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 679.58M. The stock traded a volume of 6.27M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 2.70M.



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Keryx) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and renal disease. The Company is developing KRX-0401, an oral anti-cancer agent that inhibits Akt activation in the phosphoinositide 3-kinase pathway, and also affects a number of other key signal transduction pathways, including the Jun N-terminal kinases pathway, all of which are pathways associated with programmed cell death, cell growth, cell differentiation and survival.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that its intuitive voice capabilities power the HTC Car application on the new HTC One smartphone. Now, people can take command of their HTC One while minimizing distraction behind the wheel in more than 20 languages.



HTC Car integrates Nuance’s powerful voice recognition capabilities to give people quick and direct access to people, local business information, navigation, music on the device, streaming content from TuneIn, and more. Further, hands-free command and control is available, including hands-free text messaging that lets people hear incoming text messages read aloud, and respond without having to manually or visually engage the device – keeping people connected behind the wheel in a safer, smarter way.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is a leading provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers around the world.



