Saint Johns, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2023 --Kesch Shades and Blinds understands the importance of a website as the first impression for many customers. That's why they are excited to announce the launch of their newly designed website https://keschshadesandblinds.com/



The website provides easy access to detailed information on all Kesch Shades and Blinds products - from exterior shades to blinds to motorization. In addition, the website features an extensive photo gallery of completed projects for design inspiration.



Kesch Shades and Blinds is proud to offer exceptional window-covering services that go beyond just providing privacy for your home. With founder Kelley Schellenberg at the helm, they take pride in delivering unique and innovative designs that reflect each homeowner's personality and style.



Their approach centers around open communication and collaboration with their customers, ensuring each design is tailored to their needs and preferences, so expect one-of-a-kind designs that exceed all expectations from this company.





We are excited to offer our customers a website that showcases our passion for providing the best service and products in the industry," said Kelley Jones, founder of Kesch Shades and Blinds. "We believe that our newly designed website will make it easier for our customers to find the perfect window covering solutions for their homes."

"Kesch Shades and Blinds' customers are in for an exciting experience with the launch of their new website. At Window Treatments Marketing Pros, we are proud to provide them with a platform that goes beyond enhancing their user experience. Our goal is to showcase Kelly's exceptional expertise in window coverings and her passion for serving people. With the new website, Kesch Shades and Blinds' customers can expect an unparalleled level of service and attention to detail. We are thrilled to be a part of their journey and look forward to their continued success." said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatments Marketing Pros.