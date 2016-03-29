Kessler Global Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Holistic Health Products

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --C. Jeffry Kessler is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.KesslerGlobalMarketing.com. The website features a broad assortment of health products that are holistic, organic, and GMO free as well as quality information that can help people live healthier lives. Kessler was inspired to start his website by his experience as a doctor for 30 years. He is disgusted and disinterested in modern medicine since it isn't providing the items that people really need to be healthier. He started his website as a place where people can come to find health information and products that can help them.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of KesslerGlobalMarketing.com. The website offers products including antioxidant supplements, minerals supplements, herbal products, and much more. The website will also include information about different health subjects to help customers learn more about what they can do to improve their health. Kessler's website will feature articles about natural foods, vitamins, hydrogen peroxide, alkaline water, sports injuries, outdoor safety, and fitness. In the future, he will expand his website to include more products as he finds great ones for his website.



Sharing his knowledge as a health professional and providing customers with products that are healthy and safe is very important to Kessler. He is building his website as a place where customers can come to get medical information from an experienced doctor. KesslerGlobalMarketing.com is filled with products that are medically and scientifically based which are free of preservatives and GMOs so that customers can trust the products that they purchase on the website.



To complement the main website, Kessler is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthWithoutDrugsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to health and wellness. Kessler will be writing about the different products offered on his main website, talking about prevention of disease, and discussing nutrition topics. The goal of the blog is to give customers information about taking care of their health before they get sick through natural methods such as nutrition and herbal remedies.



About KesslerGlobalMarketing.com

KesslerGlobalMarketing.com, a division of Kessler Global Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur C. Jeffry Kessler. Kessler is also associated with PreventChronicDisease.com, a website offering health products.



C. Jeffry Kessler

http://www.KesslerGlobalMarketing.com

(561) 405-6162



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com