Kestrel Aircraft Launches Social Media Communication Initiative

Superior, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Kestrel Aircraft, the leader in single-engine turboprop innovation, today announced a corporate shift in their communication strategy. A new web presence embracing social media as a primary conduit to the general aviation industry.



"It couldn't be more obvious that the biggest social changes in the last 30 years are in communications and aviation has been notoriously slow to adopt these changes". “It’s ironic“, said Kestrel’s Chief Technologist, RJ Siegel, “In an industry where safety is enhanced by rapid communication, like weather, wind, traffic and situational change, the communication between manufacturer and client is mired in the 20th century.”



Kestrel has adopted a collaborative communication strategy which will employ various forms of social media to connect with their customers and fans. “Social media promotes interaction between makers and users, which in turn provides rapid feedback and of course, promotes innovation,” added Siegel.



“This is a vast communication channel which is only beginning to find its way into aviation”, said Siegel. “We fully expect to see these technologies migrate to the aircraft where they will be put to new and useful purposes”.



Recently, Kestrel converted its site at http://kestrel.aero to a content management system and is delivering content and connecting at its Facebook, Google+, and LinkedIn pages as well as via its Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest accounts.??Leading up to AirVenture 2014, Kestrel has also created an information hub making available short video clips of their progress towards certification, narrated by CEO, Alan Klapmeier http://kestrel.aero/multimedia and a weekly summary of events at http://kestrel.aero/2014/06/27/best-kestrel-week-ending-062714/



About Kestrel Aircraft

Kestrel Aircraft is a company led by general aviation entrepreneur and visionary, Alan Klapmeier. Based on the original work done by Farnborough Aircraft, the Kestrel airplane will be a six to eight-seat, all composite, single-engine turboprop, powered by the efficient Honeywell engine, TPE331-GR14- boasting a broad performance envelope, and using advanced manufacturing technologies.



Headquartered in Superior, WI, with a facility in Brunswick, ME, Kestrel's engineers and support staff, focus on aircraft design, certification and manufacturing process. For additional information about Kestrel please contact:

