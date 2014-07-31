Kestrel Aircraft Sponsors "Google Hangouts" at AirVenture 2014

Oshkosh, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Broadcasting from the worlds most well attended airshow, Kestrel Aircraft has established a social media milestone. Utilizing Google Hangout technology, Kestrel is sponsoring live interactive video broadcasts. Aviation enthusiasts from around the globe, but unable to attend, may participate in the events and the interviews by simply navigating their browser to http://www.themorningcup.net.



The Hangout technology then allows anyone with an internet connection to view and anyone with a camera/microphone enabled PC, to participate in the live broadcast. The broadcast team has been interviewing Aviation leaders since the airshow opened Monday.



These interviews are available at http://www.themorningcup.aero.



"Kestrel Aircraft has a strong inventive to support social media as a communication tool for aviation enthusiasts" said Kestrel Chief Technologist, Rj Siegel. "Any communication channel which brings the enthusiasts closer together, strengthens our community. A strong community promotes growth and that is a major incentive".



Until Saturday noon (Aug 2nd) the broadcast team will add to their interview list based upon viewer requests.



Any viewer may place a request at http://kestrel.aero/contact-us/a