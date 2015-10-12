Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Craig Ketcham as the LPL Financial Advisor for the Invest and Retire Center (IRC).



"Our on-site services in retirement and financial planning have been a key service for our customers for several years," according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. "Craig has been successful working with clients as a financial advisor since 2007, so we asked him to join our community bank as we knew he was committed to assisting individuals, families and business owners, in pursuing their financial goals and objectives."



The Invest and Retire Center's role is to help customers make well-informed decisions about investments and retirement plans. "I am dedicated to being a trusted source for investment, retirement and financial planning for the entire community" Ketcham said.



"I will continue to offer financial advice and strategies for 401(k) rollovers, investment and insurance reviews, wealth building and preservation strategies, investor education, trust and estate planning considerations and long term care and eldercare issues," Ketcham said.



Mr. Ketcham believes in providing a "complete catalog" of services and products. * **



Here is his list for customers:



Services

- 401(k) Rollovers

- Insurance Reviews

- Investment and Asset Management

- Retirement, College, Business, Tax, and Estate Planning



Products

- Alternative Investments

- Comprehensive Asset Management Accounts

- Domestic and Foreign Securities

- Individual Stocks and Bonds

- Insurance

- Mutual Funds

- Variable and Fixed Annuities



Ketcham explains why individuals and businesses should come to him for financial advice. "As an independent financial advisor I offer unbiased investing strategies for the beginner as well as the experienced investor, he said. "Since I am independent, I am not constrained by a corporate philosophy or model that may direct an investor into something that may not be suitable for their needs."



The IRC, is open to the entire community. "The role of Park State Bank & Trust is to serve the community." Ketcham said. "The Invest and Retire Center is open to all members of the community and I look forward to meeting with anyone interested in learning more about what the bank and the IRC can do for them."



The Invest and Retire Center works in partnership with the other bank departments. "I want to be your personal CFO (Chief Financial Officer) so I communicate with other bank departments to provide the best possible combination of services and products," he said. "The goal is to bring a team of experts on board; to sit at the table on your behalf."



Ketcham really believes in education. "The financial world can be complex and hard to navigate for individuals and businesses," he said. "I will put guidelines and recommendations in plain English."



These attributes, according to Ketcham, separate his financial advisor services from others:



- Offers independent and unbiased advice

- Holds An Accredited Asset Management Specialist ® certification.

- His background and training allow for the added value of active portfolio management for business, corporate an high net worth clients

- Direct access to LPL Financial's team of analysts, tools, and technology designed to increase the value and impact of independent research

- Affiliated with the #1 independent broker/dealer in the country*

- Meaningful, timely information and research



About Craig Ketcham

Craig has been a resident of Colorado for over Thirteen years and has been successfully working with his clients as a Financial Advisor since 2007. He holds both a Series 7 Securities License as well as a Series 66 Insurance License registered with LPL Financial. His practice centers on designing and managing personalized Asset, Retirement and Legacy Strategies for his clients.



Prior to becoming a Licensed Financial Advisor, Craig began working in 1987 for a manufacturing company in Pennsylvania. Over a 16 year tenure with the company he held several titles in the organization including VP Sales & Marketing, President and CEO. As a successful businessman, Craig had the privilege of working with other executives from various multi-national firms within several different industry sectors. He draws upon his wealth of knowledge from the corporate world to better understand and service his executive and business clients with their financial needs.



Craig has been a resident of Woodland Park since 2011 and enjoys partaking in many outdoor activities including Fly Fishing, Horseback Riding, Camping, Hiking and Off-Roading. He is an automobile enthusiast and is a member of The BMW Car Club of America, The Solihull Society for Land Rover Owners and The American Quarter Horse Association.



Craig is an animal lover and enjoys the company of his two dogs and his Quarter Horse when he is not diligently working for his clientele. Family is very important to Craig and he enjoys spending quality moments with his two adult sons as well as with his mother who resides in Colorado Springs.



If you are interested in consulting with Craig, he can be reached at 719. 687.5276 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Ketcham is available during bank hours, evenings and weekends by appointment.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for 50 years. "We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud," Perry said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265



* = Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates, LPL Financial is not affiliated with Park State Bank & Trust.



** = The investment products sold through LPL Financial are not insured Park State Bank & Trust deposits and are not FDIC insured. These products are not obligations of the Park State Bank & Trust and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by Park State Bank & Trust or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed, and loss of principal is possible.