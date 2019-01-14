Ketoned Releases Latest Selection of Low-Carb Keto Meals with Nationwide Delivery

Texas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --At Ketoned, customers know they are getting the highest and best quality keto meals – especially since Ketoned prides itself in its use of only the highest quality ingredients which include organic produce and grass-fed, pastured meat. But now, Ketoned's customers have more reasons to be happy with its latest range of low-carb keto meals guaranteed to delight and satisfy anyone's palate and nutritional needs.



More people are opting for various lifestyle changes, whether it's through their diets and what they eat or through exercise. And one of the most popular trends nowadays which has been proven to work is the keto diet, as more individuals see its benefits for themselves. But while many are interested in beginning their own keto meal regime and plan, not many can say that they can prepare their own keto meals, simply because they don't have the time or the knowledge.



Fortunately, thanks to companies like Ketoned, anyone can take full advantage of a keto meal plan through its keto meal delivery service. As Ketoned confirms, "Conveniently select the keto friendly meals you want from the menu and complete your purchase and your amazing and powerful meals will be on their way to you. All meals are keto-approved, so you can browse and order with confidence."



The significant aspect about the keto meals from Ketoned is that they are all ready to heat and serve once they arrive at the customers' doorstep. There is no preparation required – customers can simply heat the food once it arrives, or they can also easily store it in their freezer or refrigerator. The meals also come in containers which are oven- and microwave-safe.



But Ketoned also makes it a point to prepare meals using only the best ingredients – meaning ingredients which are completely organic and meats which are fed only on grass and pasture. What's more, Ketoned's meals are cooked in stainless steel cookware in a facility which is USDA-inspected and approved.



But customers who want something more exceptional will also be happy to know that Ketoned has a more varied selection of low-carb meals. The range is fit for any preference or palate, and some of the most popular meals include ribeye and bacon butter Brussels, real Texas chili, chicken scaloppine, keto scramble with sausage, chicken enchilada stack, stewed chicken and sausage, deconstructed pork egg roll, Mexican meatloaf and cauliflower rice, and a lot more.



About Ketoned

Ketoned is an established name when it comes to keto meals, and its keto meal delivery service is second to none, especially with the FedEx Express Overnight service. But it also prides itself in the use of organic produce and 100% grass-fed, pastured meats. For those who want to benefit from premium low carb fast food delivered straight to their homes, visit Ketoned's website.