Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --People who value self-help resources and want more positivity in their lives are invited to listen to The KDW Podcast, a new podcast created by Kevin Douglas Wright. Each episode delivers uplifting and useful information that listeners can use to improve their everyday lives, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other troubling problems.



It's easy to focus on the negative when you're quarantined at home or forced to implement social distancing procedures for months at a time. Fortunately, self-improvement podcasts can help listeners climb out of the spiral of negativity. In his new podcast, The KDW Podcast, Kevin Douglas Wright seeks to help people find joy and happiness despite the troubling times. By choosing positivity, listeners have greater control over how they feel and respond to tough times. Wright's podcast delivers inspiring, sometimes-humorous stories that help listeners feel light-hearted and at ease.



The KDW Podcast covers a variety of topics, including how to find out what's missing in your life, discovering the secret to reaching happiness and learning how to deal with anger or impatience in the best way possible. The goal of the podcast is to not only help listeners feel happier but also to guide them toward greater positivity in their everyday living habits. The things listeners learn in this podcast can extend to all aspects of daily life and will still be useful even when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Wright encourages listeners to tune in to uplifting podcasts if they're dealing with personal tragedy, depression or anything else that threatens their peace and happiness.



By offering verbal gems such as life hacks, spirituality and relatable stories, Wright has created a podcast that has the power to change perspectives and lives for the better. Those who want practical tips for improving life are invited to visit https://www.kdwpodcast.com/, create an account and start listening today.