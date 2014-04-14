Kevin Dozier, Rocks the Big Apple at Music Rocks May 19, 2014

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --For years, Kevin Dozier has performed around the country as he headlined city-wide concerts and music festivals. Named Rising Star Magazine's 2013 "R&B artist of the year," his previous accomplishments include opening for national talents such as Grammy Nominee, Fantasia Barrino, legendary R&B group, Silk and Neo Soul ambassador, Urban Mystic. Kevin Dozier is more than qualified to take center stage at Music Rocks.



Music Rocks is New York City's all new concert series hosted by Celebrity A&R and Reality Star of "The Label," Ant Jones. Music Rocks is designed to showcase independent artists at New York's top venues in front of their fans. The event also features special invited guests including but not limited to the cast from "The Label" (Reality Show), “Lady Life” (Celebrity Stylist), "Lil Nat" (Hot97 & Lilnat.com), “Bryan Hahn" (The Source Magazine). Media coverage includes, Floss Magazine, Bronze Magazine, Whatshotinhiphop.com, Hype Magazine and Hiphopmediatv.com. Additional record label executives, music industry taste makers, and media will be in attendance.



Coined as a "Diamond in the Rough," Kevin Dozier aims to please as he brings his smooth refined sound to New York City's Tammany Hall on Monday, May 19, 2014 at 7pm. Tammany Hall is located at 152 Orchard St. Tickets are priced at $15 and purchasable online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-rocks-showcase-tickets-11196175061. Tickets are also conveniently available at the front door upon guests arrival.



Questions, additional media inquiries and more information on Music Rocks email thelabeltvshow@gmail.com.