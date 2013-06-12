Kevin Hrusovsky Appointed to 908 Devices Board of Directors

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2013 --908 Devices, an innovator in point-of-use chemical analysis, is pleased to announce that Kevin Hrusovsky, former President of Life Sciences and Technology at PerkinElmer, has recently joined its board of directors. With over 25 years’ experience delivering leadership strategy in the life sciences industry, the addition of Kevin Hrusovsky represents a significant benefit to the company.



As an independent member, Kevin completes a team of 5 that comprises the Board Directors at 908 Devices. The Massachusetts-based start-up will launch a portfolio of small, rugged and purpose-built mass spectrometers, initially serving military and security applications. The strong leadership team that 908 Devices is creating validates the future strategy of the business as well as providing the resource capability to commercialize across diverse markets and applications. 908 Devices is also growing its advisory board which currently comprises 6 representatives including Major General Stephen Reeves (ret.), who had an instrumental role developing national policy guidance for delivering both defense systems, medical devices and pharmaceuticals to U.S. Forces.



Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and founder of 908 Devices welcomed the new board member by saying, “we are delighted that Kevin has joined our board. His clear strengths in strategic and operational execution will be invaluable to us, particularly as we grow more broadly than our core safety and security markets.”



Kevin Hrusovsky said of his appointment, “908 Devices is an important disruptive innovation company developing a game changing hand held mass spectrometer which I believe will have broad application. I am extremely pleased to be involved at this exciting time for the organization. I look forward to working with the team as it continues its drive to deploy the powerful capabilities of this technology for the benefit of a wide range of industries.”



Kevin Hrusovsky has an established track record for delivering strategic vision, impactful innovation, profitable growth and shareholder value. As President and CEO of Caliper Life Sciences and Zymark Corporation, he was responsible for building one of the most innovative and fastest growing companies in the life sciences industry. Caliper was sold to PerkinElmer for $650m cash in November 2011. Since that time he has led PerkinElmer’s Life Sciences and Technology business and has helped PerkinElmer become a leader in personalized medicine and health. Prior to Caliper, Kevin held management positions at FMC Corporation and DuPont de Nemours. He has served as a director on SeraCare, Xenogen, Caliper and Alliant Medical Technologies Boards and has received numerous recognitions for his entrepreneurism and thought leadership in personalized medicine and health.



Prof. J. Michael Ramsey, Goldby Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, co-founder and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at 908 Devices was previously Science Founder at Caliper Life Sciences where Kevin Hrusovsky was later CEO. Prof. Ramsey commented that “Kevin’s vision for growth at Caliper Life Sciences and ability to create acceptance for breakthrough technology in a rapidly evolving market is exactly why 908 Devices will benefit from his experience and proven strategic expertise.”



To find out more about 908 Devices, its leadership team and the emerging technology for security and safety applications please visit www.908devices.com or email info@908devices.com.



About 908 Devices

908 Devices is bringing the powerful capabilities of Mass Spectrometry out of the confines of centralized laboratories. 908 Devices’ products range from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, dedicated analyzers for researchers, serving a range of industries including safety and security, food science, biotechnology and clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2012 by a proven team of industry and technology veterans, 908 Devices is based in Boston’s Innovation District.