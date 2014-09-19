Kevin Jonas Sr Appointed as a New Board Member

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --KLARIF, a premium next generation skincare brand of KLARIF, Inc., announced its newly appointed advisory board member, Kevin Jonas Sr., CEO of The Jonas Group, the nation’s premier entertainment company. The advisory board will serve to provide strategic guidance on the company’s corporate vision, partnering strategy and global market collaboration.



“As KLARIF continues to increase brand recognition worldwide, I am so delighted and honored to have Mr. Kevin Jonas Sr of the Jonas Group as one of our advisory board members who brings years of experience in entertainment business with his extraordinary expertise.” said Klarif Kim, founder & president of Klarif, inc. Kim went on to express, “In preparation to accommodate the younger generation's skincare needs worldwide, KLARIF has broadened the range of our R&D, acquired a state-of-the-art marketing strategy and protected our interest by utilizing proprietary ingredients. I'm confident Mr. Jonas Sr will be adding tremendous value to our business.”



About the Jonas Group

The Jonas Group is a full service Entertainment Company involved in Artist Management, TV and movie development, Social Media, etc. located in Burbank, California and Dallas, Texas. The company works with a variety of artists, including the Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Frankie Jonas, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Olivia Somerlyn, Rosso Sisters, Mike Tompkins, Unlocking the Truth, Cassio Monroe, Gabby Giguere, Katie Garfield, Daniella Mason, Claudia Mills, Lauren Taveras, Jordan Baird, Iliana Incandela, and others.



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.