Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2013 --Key Code Media, the industry leader in digital media communications technology, encompassing consulting, sales, and service, is expanding its efforts this week into Chicago, opening the first of multiple Midwest locations.



The Key Code Media Chicago office will capitalize on the extensive experience throughout the company, while offering full service consulting, sales, engineering, integration and support services in the Chicago location. Regional Director of Sales and Marketing John Connolly, Jr. expressed enthusiasm about the new launch, stating, “I am extremely proud to be apart of the Key Code Media Midwest team. Their overall business philosophy and internal process is unrivaled. Having access to the best engineers and technicians in the industry will allow us to better serve our new and existing clients throughout the Central Region.”



The Chicago location capitalizes on the local industry experience of Brian Plante (Vice President of Sales, Midwest Region), John Connolly Jr. (Regional Director of Sales and Marketing) Brian Allegretti (Account Executive), along with support and administrative staff. This new office extends Key Code Media's footprint from the West Coast to the Central Region for a total of 6 offices. Mike Cavanagh, President of Key Code Media: “Our focus is to bring best of breed video and audio technologies to enable our clients to leverage their communication strategies. Successful outcomes for our clients is our passion. We’re excited about expanding our business to Chicago and helping clients leverage our technical and operational skills with a highly experienced local team.”



For more information about the new location, visit: http://keycodemedia.com/chicago or call 818-303-3900.



About Key Code Media

Key Code Media, founded in 2001, currently services the broadcast, entertainment, corporate, government, education, and house of worship markets. Key Code Media accomplishes this by keeping it's clients ahead of technology throughout it's existing offices in Burbank, Santa Monica, Irvine, and San Francisco, California, as well as Seattle, Washington. Among it's accolades, Key Code Media was recently named the world's largest Avid reseller and integrator for it's 10th straight year, as well as being named the #1 Newtek Reseller for the 2nd consecutive year.