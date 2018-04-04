Key Lime Air Chooses SkedFlex Air Operations Suite

Eagle, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --Key Lime Air has secured a multi-year contract with eTT Aviation for its SkedFlex Air Operations Suite crew management system. SkedFlex will enable Key Lime Air, based at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, to operate at peak performance while maximizing utilization of its assets.



SkedFlex is a comprehensive product that helps air carriers schedule and manage more efficiently and profitably while providing employees a better quality of life – a critical factor in retention, productivity, and satisfaction given the shortage of qualified pilots and competition among air carriers.



The suite includes advanced automation capabilities to manage operations at a better price point than the outdated and less customer-focused solutions used elsewhere. In automating many processes and reporting functions previously performed either manually or with less robust software, SkedFlex significantly reduces administrative workload – freeing airline professionals to focus on what really matters.



"Key Lime Air evaluated numerous vendors to provide us with a software suite that met our crew management needs at an acceptable price point. Our unique and growing operation consisting of Part 121 and 135 flights providing both passenger and cargo service created challenges that outgrew our existing system of scheduling. SkedFlex was the answer for us as it will provide a significant improvement in the way we schedule our crews and add additional features to enhance our operation," said David Carrizo, director of operations for Key Lime Air.



About Key Lime Air, Corp.

Key Lime Air is a certificated 14 CFR Part 121 and 135 air carrier providing high quality passenger and cargo air transportation solutions with a fleet of over 30 aircraft accumulating more than 15,000 flight hours per year.



Unique in the industry, Key Lime Air wholly owns its entire fleet of Embraer, Dornier, and Fairchild aircraft. The company has been in continuous operation since 1997 when it began with a single cargo aircraft flying throughout the Rocky Mountains region and has since grown to include a thriving passenger charter service catering to a wide variety of clientele.



About eTripTrader, Inc., dba eTT Aviation

eTT Aviation is a US veteran-owned company, headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, specializing in cloud-based airline crew and flight schedule management solutions that revolutionize the way in which airlines achieve scheduling flexibility, compliance and control, while steadfastly adhering to its core values of integrity, innovation, and exemplary customer support.



eTT Aviation's flagship products, SkedFlex (air operations suite), and Crew Companion (world-class trip trading), support tens of thousands of aviation professionals at global, regional, charter, and cargo airlines worldwide.