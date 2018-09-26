Key Reasons to Keep Up with the Conference Calendar

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --Conferences present opportunities to meet and greet with your peers, stay current with your ongoing education about trends and technologies, gather fresh business ideas and showcase your involvement with the communities. Though it can seem like there's a never-ending procession of these gatherings in any given year, there's almost always solid value to be had in attending.



If from time to time you find yourself needing a few reminders about the key reasons to keep showing up, consider:



Peer networking is crucially important for professionals in any field. It's always both personally and professionally rewarding to share ideas, learn and seek out opportunities to collaborate in a community. It can also give you a fresh perspective and broader awareness of developments in your field and reduce the tendency to feel isolated, which in turn can keep burnout and professional stagnation at bay.



Discussion and training sessions can refresh your knowledge base in ways no amount of internet research can match. There are almost always breakout sessions to help you keep current with trends and technologies. Impromptu learning sessions and discussions can be just as valuable. Some conferences even count toward continuing education (CE) credits that can keep your license current.



Demonstrating your involvement to clients can be a useful marketing tie-in. You can blog conversations with conference speakers, highlight trends and technologies you've learned more about and generally bolster client confidence in your expertise by showing your dedication to the ongoing perfection of your craft.



Getting the opportunity to explore a new setting in cities you haven't visited before, and to meet colleagues from outside your local circle, is an important feature. This goes beyond purely professional considerations; it's also about the personal benefits of indulging in the social aspect of a gathering and in going afield from the convention center to explore an attraction or museum you've heard about.



Keeping up with your conference calendar can help you recharge your professional batteries, stay current with new developments and relevant to the Realtor community and provide opportunities for learning and development that you couldn't find otherwise. Make the time and you'll find it's always worthwhile.



