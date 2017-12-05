Key West Cocktail Cruise Emerges to Be People's Choice Charter in Key West and the Florida Keys

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Life's special events are meant to be special and remembered for a lifetime. It is not only the people who make it special but often the settings play a great role in turning the event from just being a regular affair to something extraordinary. If anyone is looking forward to celebrating one such special event in their life, then they can easily consider a boat cruise in The Key West and The Keys. There is this cruise in the Key West that is rightfully more than just being a pleasure cruise. The Key West Cocktail Cruise has been redefining the ways parties are launched in the Key West and The Keys. It is one of the best cruises around that serves as the perfect setting for hosting bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate parties or a gala wedding. Whatever the occasion, if anyone has the reason to celebrate, then Key West Cocktail Cruise is the venue for hosting the event.



Key West Cocktail Cruise has come into being for the effort of experienced hospitality professionals who wanted to do something different. Hosting parties onboard a luxurious vessel is a dream for many. Key West Cocktail Cruise has made that dream come true for a lot of people. They have the resource to arrange everything on board so that their guests can only sail leisurely and enjoy every moment of the event.



Justifying its name, The Key West Cocktail Cruise churns out cocktails that are blended by expert hands using all natural ingredients. For one's knowledge, the



"All Inclusive" Craft Beer, Fine Wine and of course Craft Cocktails are featured each night onboard the spacious 47' catamaran. On top of that, they offer a full range of House Specialty Cocktails, California Wines, and South Florida Craft Beer. Also, they also feature three unique Craft Cocktails each day of the week. This charter in Key West and The Florida Keys does not fail to impress with their 5-star service.



Call 305-395-9796 for reservations.



About Key West Cocktail Cruise

The Key West Cocktail Cruise is one of the best boat cruise in Key West and The Keys. This charter in Key West and The Florida Keys is recognized for its hospitality and courteous staff and offers two cruise namely the Sunset Cruise and the Stargazer Cruise.