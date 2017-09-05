Key West Cocktail Cruise Gives Cruises in Key West and the Keys FL a New Definition

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --The concept of a cruise is redefined by one cruise company. Named as Key West Cocktail Cruise, they believe that they do not just want to be any ordinary cruise ship. They want their guests to have the most happening parties of their life. With some of the best and experienced professionals in the hospitality industry working as the backbone, Key West Cocktail Cruise is all set to change the way parties are being arranged. With the beautiful sunset as the backdrop, Key West Cocktail Cruise is undoubtedly one of the cruises in Key West and The Keys FL that can rightfully be termed as different.



Key West Cocktail Cruise welcomes all who are looking for a different experience. They rightfully claim that they are not the average Key West Pleasure Cruise. The magic happens when the expert hospitality professionals take them all out on an evening on the water. With the enchanting scenic beauty, the professionals on board Key West Cocktail Cruise will guide their guests through the serene waters as they sway themselves to some great music and some of the finest and refreshing cocktails prepared right in front of one. They claim that the guests will never find Sierra Mist in the Margaritas. All drinks are prepared with perfection using all natural ingredients that are finely hand-crafted to perfection and served with utmost precision.



All excursion in The Keys and The Florida Keys FL take place onboard the spacious 47' Catamaran. They offer a full range of House Specialty Cocktails, California Wines, and South Florida Craft Beer. They also feature three unique Craft Cocktails each day of the week. One can look forward to some 5-star service onboard.



For reservations, call 305-395-9796 or visit http://www.keywestcocktailcruise.com/ for more details.



About Key West Cocktail Cruise

Key West Cocktail Cruise is one of the best cruises in Key West and The Keys FL who have changed the meaning of a cruise. Not only sailing through the water, the cruise ship is rightfully about entertainment at its best.