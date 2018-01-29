Key West Cocktail Cruise Offers Cocktail Menu for Sunset Boat Cruise in the Florida Keys and Key West

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --Whether it is a corporate event or a wedding party, a special event has to be unique and remembered for a lifetime. Not just the presence of the guests and hosts adds color to the event, but often the settings play a significant role in turning the event from being a regular affair to something extraordinary. With all-inclusive offerings, Key West Cocktail Cruise is all set to bring the best out of a particular event. Providing a standard "printed" cocktail menu available on any excursion, they create daily unique offerings every night.



The on-board crew at the Key West Cocktail Cruise is highly trained in spirits and offers high-end customer service. With years of experience on the water, they make sure their guests enjoy the best possible sunset boat cruise in The Florida Keys and Key West.



To make the moment memorable, they provide their guests with craft cocktail and craft beer alongside hand-made mixers. Key West Cocktail Cruise also features wine from Focus Wineries, which are substantially produced in Napa and Sonoma. They offer these on every Sunset Cruise. The goal is to allow their guests to enjoy the creative and quality of these excellent winemakers. The best part is a portion of their earnings goes to noble cause across the United States.



Apart from the cocktail cruise, there is also special arrangement for live entertainment. Besides, one can take a swim in the pool, relax in the sun, and spend the days with their loved ones. No matter what one is looking for, Key West Cocktail Cruise is ready to provide one with an excellent opportunity to see new things, learn new things, and experience the best the world has to offer.



To check more options on cruises in Key West and The Florida Keys, feel free to call them or visit: http://www.keywestcocktailcruise.com/.



About The Key West Cocktail Cruise

The Key West Cocktail Cruise is one of the best boat cruise in Key West and The Keys. This charter in Key West and The Florida Keys is recognized for its hospitality and courteous staff and offers two cruise namely the Sunset Cruise and the Stargazer Cruise.