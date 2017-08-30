Key West Cocktail Cruise Offers Unforgettable Weddings in the Florida Keys

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --It is not wrong to dream of a wedding that is different. There is one charter in The Keys and Key West that turns ordinary weddings into extraordinary ones. Known as Keywest Cocktail Cruise, this is more than just a cruise ship. The luxurious vessel will not only take one out on the water for a ride, but they are the destination in itself. With the best in the hospitality industry in charge of the charter, the cruise ship can be turned into a complete entertainment and party zone. Not just weddings, Keywest Cocktail Cruise, is perfect for exploring The Florida Keys and The Keys in a different way altogether. The cruise is also a great choice to host corporate events and bachelor and bachelorette parties.



Noted for their hospitality and the way they conduct parties and make the arrangements, Keywest Cocktail Cruise has been doing business successfully for many years now. It is not easy to work out a concept like this. Keywest Cocktail Cruise welcomes all who are in search of a different party entertainment. The 47- foot catamaran is a party boat that can perfectly accommodate wedding parties, and one can custom craft a charter experience that is ideal for one's group. Weddings in the keys are the epitome of a good time, and the cost of a Key West wedding charter is surprisingly affordable.



Apart from wedding welcome parties, Rehearsal Dinners, Weddings and Vow Renewals are all made better with the Key West Sunset as a backdrop. They work with Key West's finest event Planners and Caterers to present the very best private events available on the water.



Get in touch with Keywest Cocktail Cruise at 305-395-9796 for quotes or visit http://www.keywestcocktailcruise.com/weddings for details on weddings in The Florida Keys and The Keys.



About Keywest Cocktail Cruise

Keywest Cocktail Cruise is one of the finest charter in The Keys and Key West that offers a wide range of Custom Charter tours and excursions.