Key West Cocktail Cruise Takes the Cruise Charter to a New Level in Key West and the Florida Keys

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --A luxurious charter has the power to make the extraordinary events of life even more special than imagined. Other than the glittering presence of the guests in colorful attires, it is the setting that plays a vital role in elevating the spirit of an event. Those who are looking forward to celebrating one such special occasion in their life can consider a boat cruise charter in Key West and The Florida Keys.



Key West Cocktail Cruise is the name to count when it comes to redefining an event or a party. The cruise experts have been able to provide people with experiences that they will remember for the rest of their lives. The exciting architecture blended with blooming foliage to the spectacular beaches seems to take the event to a different level.



The sunset cruise on a catamaran charter in Key West assumes an entirely different dimension with the help of the seasoned experts. They offer five-star experiences on every level. Their luxurious vessel serves as the charter for the keys, featuring two different bars and musical system playing some incredible old records.



When it comes to bars, Key West Cocktails spares no expense in doing justice to the name itself. They offer high-quality craft beers and classic handmade cocktails prepared with fresh ingredients and top shelf spirits. Wine lovers will be more than happy to have such a range of options on Key West Charters. On top of that, a full range of House Specialty Cocktails, California Wines, and South Florida Craft Beer are offered each night onboard the spacious catamaran.



Coupled with years of experience and expertise, Key West Cocktail Cruise always goes an extra mile to realize the dream of their guests, ensuring that they can sail leisurely and enjoy every moment of the event.



For more information about weddings in Key West and The Florida Keys, visit https://www.keywestcocktailcruise.com/weddings.



About The Key West Cocktail Cruise

The Key West Cocktail Cruise is one of the best boat cruises in Key West and The Keys. This charter in Key West and The Florida Keys is recognized for its hospitality and courteous staff and offers two cruise namely the Sunset Cruise and the Stargazer Cruise.