KeyCharge, a brand new way to keep phones and other USB devices fully charged throughout the day, is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $10,000, which needs to be raised by December 23rd in order to bring KeyCharge to market. The creative team behind this invention state, "We first came up with the idea for KeyCharge when we couldn't find a backup charger for our smartphones that was compact, smart, simple, and elegant enough for everyday use. Everything that was on the market was too large to conveniently take with you everywhere." The KeyCharge team wanted to create something that a person wouldn't have to worry about forgetting; something small and convenient enough that a person could always have it with them. They put their creative minds together and came up with a brilliant concept, a charger that is small enough to be used as a keychain.



The KeyCharge keychain is designed to give smartphones and micro USB devices extended battery life. It has a 1000mAh battery to provide 5.5 to 6 extra hours of talk time, or up to 24 hours of standby time depending upon how a person uses their smartphone. Not only is KeyCharge capable of keeping devices fully charged throughout the day, but it also functions as an optional 16GB or 32GB flash drive and is capable of simultaneously charging and syncing smart devices. KeyCharge truly is an all-in-one product that will become a must-have tool for everyone with a smartphone. Anyone who has ever needed to make an important phone call, or needed to access the internet on their phone, but sees that frustrating red bar on the battery-life icon will appreciate the convenience and ingenuity of this device.



The KeyCharge team has been very hard at work creating a charger that will satisfy their very high standards. They are now ready to introduce their creation to the public which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. Prior to launch they were busy with market research, finding an established manufacturer in China, design details, and battery selection. After very thorough testing and quality inspection of numerous prototypes, they are now ready for mass-production and plan to begin manufacturing the device in January 2015 so they can begin shipping KeyCharge to all of their earliest supporters by March 2015. All of their Indiegogo supporters have an opportunity to pre-order a KeyCharge at a greatly discounted retail price.



About KeyCharge

KeyCharge was created by a talented group of individuals. The team is led by CEO Manvir Singh who runs a marketing company. Team-member Sunny has overseen the development from the concept stage to product design and manufacturing. While Anthony Aten is the team creative director and manages the creation of all graphic material in both digital and print media. Together they are the creative team that came up with the KeyCharge idea.



