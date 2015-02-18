Keygrip Releases Single "Dancing on a Wire" and Music Video Directed by David Koepp

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --New York City-based band Keygrip announces the release of their latest single and new music video for "Dancing On A Wire". A tune off of their second album entitled "The Unaimed Arrow Never Misses" the song is already a hit on popular television shows in the UK and America.



Recognizably heard on the WB Network mega-hit "Supernatural" and the popular UK show "Skins" the song caught the attention of David Koepp. With domestic box office receipts totaling over $2 billion for his work, the screenwriter and director signed on to bring the song to a whole new level.



Widely-seen works from Koepp include blockbusters such as Spider-Man, Jurassic Park and Mortdecai to name a very few. Michael DiLalla, owner of RRMC Recordings and lead vocalist for Keygrip said of collaborating with the famed movie industry pro, "It's been an honor to work with some of the music industry's best producers and mixers. Now working with David Koepp is so far beyond what we could have hoped for. The video is just an incredible representation of the band's creative voice."



Noted as the fifth most successful screenwriter of all time Koepp along with editor/co-director Derek Ambrosi capably brought a visual twist to Keygrip's infectious tune. The music video interlaces the band's performance with animation that takes the viewer on a journey. A journey that internally travels through electronic circuits as if one were 'dancing on a wire', hence the name.



Additionally, the song was mixed by indie guru John Agnello well know in the indie community for working with artists such as Dinosaur Jr. Kurt Vile and many others.



RRMC Recordings is a record company based in New York City, NY owned by Michael DiLalla. DiLalla is the lead singer and guitarist for the band Keygrip. Keygrip band members also include Jared DiLalla on drums, Brian Bland on guitar and on bass, Shane Stineford. The band's songs have been heard on notable shows like ABC's "Cougar Town", "Supernatural" on the WB and "Skins" in the UK, CBS's "Under The Dome" among many others.



Keygrip "Dancing On A Wire" official video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwvkdeeHGkw



Dancing On A Wire will be available for download on iTunes, Amazon, etc. on February 17, 2015.



Keygrip TV Reel: https://vimeo.com/100437953



