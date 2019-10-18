Keystone Farms Cheese Announces "Cut the Cheese" Pop-Up Shop at Peddler's Village

Bethlehem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --Keystone Farms Cheese, an artisan cheese company, will be selling their handcrafted Wisconsin cheese this season at Peddler's Village. Their pop-up shop, aptly named "Cut the Cheese," will feature Keystone Farms' rich cheese in a variety of original flavors.



Keystone Farms Cheese is handcrafted, made in small batches by their Master Cheesemakers. The company is based in Bethlehem but makes Wisconsin cheese. They use 100% Wisconsin cow's milk, sourced from a farm in Wisconsin, along with other high-quality ingredients. Keystone Farms is committed to creating their cheese with natural flavors and no preservatives.



Their artisanal cheese will now be available at their Cut the Cheese pop-up, as Keystone Farms Cheese joins the many local specialty shops at Peddler's Village. Cut the Cheese will be located at shop #3, right near Earl's New American restaurant. The shop will feature Keystone Farms' unique flavors of cheese, like blueberry infused cheddar, horseradish Havarti, spinach and artichoke jack, and many more. To check out their selection of Cheddar Cheese visit https://www.keystonefarmscheese.com/cheddar-cheese



Keystones Farms Cheese cares about creating handcrafted, quality cheese for their customers to enjoy, and is excited to open up shop at Peddler's Village. "We're ecstatic to join the Peddler's Village community and share our gourmet Wisconsin cheese!" says Erin, a rep for the company. "We're coming to Peddler's Village just in time for the holiday season, so be sure to stop by for the perfect gift or a great addition to a gift basket."



Keystone Farms' Cut the Cheese shop is located at shop #3 in Peddler's Village. Shop hours are listed below:



Shop hours:

REGULAR SHOPPING HOURS

Monday, March 25 – Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

*Friday, November 15: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



HOLIDAY SHOPPING HOURS

Friday, November 29 – Monday, December 30, 2019

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day

Closed

Christmas Eve

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Day

Closed



About Keystone Farms Cheese

Keystone Farms Cheese sells handcrafted Wisconsin cheese. They are committed to quality, using only the finest ingredients, all-natural flavors, zero preservatives, and 100% Wisconsin cow's milk. This artisanal cheese company makes their cheese with care in small batches. Their headquarters is located in Bethlehem, PA, but their cheese is made in New Glaurus, Wisconsin, also called "America's Little Switzerland". Keystone Farms offers a variety of unique cheese flavors, from blueberry infused cheddar to buffalo wing jack and many classic and innovative flavors in between.