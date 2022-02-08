Keystone Technologies Achieves AWS Healthcare Competency

Eureka, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2022 --Healthcare Technology Consulting and Services with a focus on Data Conversions, EMR Hosting, Legacy Data Archival, and Cloud Architecture in the AWS Cloud



Keystone Technologies, a leader in healthcare technology consulting and services, has announced that it has achieved the AWS Healthcare Competency in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). To achieve this certification, Keystone underwent a meticulous approval process to validate the company's knowledge and experience in the healthcare industry. AWS Healthcare Competency Partners have demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in building healthcare solutions on AWS that securely store, process, transmit, and analyze clinical information.



To help healthcare delivery teams accelerate their digital initiatives on the AWS cloud, Keystone Technologies has developed solutions specific to the healthcare industry on AWS. This includes EMR Hosting for over 30 different EMR systems and Legacy Data Archival Management that provide comprehensive data archiving and integration with legacy EMR systems. In addition, Keystone has deep domain expertise and experience with large-scale Data Conversions with EHR vendors such as Epic and Cerner. By integrating and collaborating with AWS, Keystone Technologies has built a unique set of AWS experiences for its customers, designed to reduce resource requirements, cost, time, and mitigate the inherent risks associated with managing and hosting healthcare data.



Keystone Technologies has delivered AWS cloud enablement projects for the majority of its customers including many of the largest health systems in the United States. "With achieving the AWS Healthcare Competency, Keystone Technologies has further established itself as one of the premier cloud enablement partners in healthcare," said Eric Humes, Keystone's Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to work with the AWS Healthcare team to pair their global scale and cloud expertise with the deep healthcare expertise we have developed over the years to create value for our clients."



About AWS

Amazon Web Services is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.



About Keystone Technologies

Keystone Technologies is a 21-year-old St. Louis-based healthcare IT consulting and services firm. Data conversion services, data hosting, and deep healthcare expertise are Keystone's greatest strengths. Keystone's data conversion services are a proven program and process for EHR and other large data conversion projects. Keystone has converted over 30 different EMR platforms over the last 13 years. Keystone serves large hospitals & health systems, medical groups, and private practice physician groups, and has successfully completed data conversion and data hosting projects across the country.