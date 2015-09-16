KFC Used Cooking Oil to Be Made Into Biodiesel

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --Yum! Restaurants India Pvt Ltd., who operates KFC Taco bell and Pizza Hut in India has signed an agreement with Advait to collect its Used Cooking Oil from KFC in Andhra and Telangana region.



Yum! is aggressively expanding their presence in India. Advait which is the only ISCC certified Used Cooking Oil collector in India, will convert the Used Cooking Oil into Biodiesel or export the used cooking oil for biodiesel processing to Europe. Advait is one of the Major Used Cooking Oil collector in India and presently collecting in 4 South Indian states.



Advait aims to start collecting the Used Cooking Oil throughout India with over 15 collection yards in major cities by the end of this year.



Advait has partnered with one of the largest Biodiesel producer in India, Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd., to supply Used cooking Oil to it and market their Biodiesel in India and abroad. The biodiesel made will be sold to various road transport organisations in India.