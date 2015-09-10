KGE Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health Products

Leland, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --James Partlow is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.YoungevityByJLP.com. The website offers a broad selection of different health products including Youngevity vitamins, skin care products, antiaging products, essential oils, and health programs. Partlow was inspired to start the website by his desire to improve people's health. He knew that these products were ones that could really help people to live longer healthier lives.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of YoungevityByJLP.com. The website offers products including antiaging supplements, Beyond Tangy Tangerine vitamins, anxiety stress supplements, supplements for the immune system, organic eye cream, Youngevity basic packs, organic body lotion, and much more. In the future, more health products will be added to the website as they become available. Continuing to add products to the site will make it so that customers are able to enjoy the benefits of the newest health products that are available.



Providing knowledgeable information about improving health and fitness is very important to Partlow regarding YoungevityByJLP.com. The website offers information about the different products that are available so that customers are able to learn more about the products and how these can be useful to them. This information can help them choose which products are right for them.



To complement the main website, Partlow is also launching a blog located at http://www.FeelingHealthyBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to health and wellness. Partlow is going to be writing about raising health awareness, different health routines that can keep your body healthy, exercise routines to keep you fit, and products that can help you meet your goals. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information to help them live a life that is much healthier.



About YoungevityByJLP.com

YoungevityByJLP.com, a division of KGE Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur James Partlow.



James Partlow

http://www.YoungevityByJLP.com

508-397-9430



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com