KhamaiWare Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Bring Fresh Water, Create Jobs in Cambodia

Creator Kyle Kim-E has just released a new project called KhamaiWare. It is a project based in Cambodia where locals are running a fully functioning shoe company. And for every shoes sold, Kyle gives a water filter system (one water filter equals clean water for ten people). It all started after a trip to Cambodia, Kyle saw the need for change and the main source of troubles: not enough clean water. From there, Kyle created a business model that enables the Cambodians to work for the commodity they needed most; clean drinking water for their families. Kyle has supplied all the resources to make this possible, now he just needs the funding for growth.



So Kyle and his partner have started a Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo. They have developed a perk system that is really a great way to advertise for your own business while helping others. This particular campaign is gaining a lot of exposure due to its innovation in process. Instead of sending water directly to Cambodia, KhamaiWare is also cultivating business and entrepreneurship. These are skills that will be passed down from generation to generation and provide long-term sustainability for the community. His solutions show the ability to see far ahead for the well being of society.



He is filling three major needs within the Cambodian community:



Jobs: Providing jobs that can meet the needs of families



Education: Educating families about water, safety, hygiene and more



Clean Water: For each product that they sell, they give a water filter to a family in need



With so much success and positive feedback, Kyle looks to expand his reach, but it will have to be through collaborative efforts. Kyle has started a crowdfunding campaign where he leverages his great innovations to provide unique rewards to all his funders.



See the campaign at http://www.indiegogo.com/at/khamaiware



About KhamaiWare

Khamaiware is a socially-conscious business that employs Cambodians to proudly create and sell Cambodian made products. Our mission is to empower people to rise above poverty and to provide clean, safe drinking water.