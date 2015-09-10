Kia of Columbia Announces Dan Kellar as New Dealership President and General Manager

Columbia, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Kia of Columbia announced today that Dan Kellar will join its management team as the auto dealer's new president and general manager. Through this appointment, Kia of Columbia aims to add innovative perspective and direction to the auto dealer's leadership and drive its continued success.



As the auto dealer's new president and general manager, Kellar brings more than 25 years of automotive experience and success to Kia of Columbia. Kellar has an impressive track record of strengthening daily operations, streamlining processes and designing innovative ways to deliver auto dealers to new levels of success. By joining Kia of Columbia as president and general manager, Kellar is building upon his extensive career in the automotive industry and will work to enhance the performance of one of Columbia's most prominent auto dealers.



"We are beyond pleased to welcome Dan Kellar as the new president and general manager of Kia of Columbia, and know that he will contribute valuable insight and experience to our business," said Larry Morgan, CEO of the Morgan Auto Group and co-owner of Kia of Columbia. "Dan's extensive career in the automotive industry, combined with his commitment to customer satisfaction and admirable work ethic, will be a strong asset to the continued success and growth of our company."



A native Missourian, Kellar comes to Kia of Columbia after 26 years in the Joe Machens family of dealers, where he worked his way up the ranks through sales, sales management and finance management positions before becoming the general manager of Joe Machens Toyota & BMW. Within his first year of managing day-to-day operations for Joe Machens, the sales volume and store profitability of the auto dealer increased by 80 percent.



"I am extremely excited to join Kia of Columbia as its new president and general manager, and am confident that together we can provide an enhanced customer experience for local automotive clients," said Kellar. "I look forward to working with each of our valued employees to improve and expand the dealer's offerings."



In addition to his impressive career in the auto industry, Kellar has maintained a consistent presence in the local community through involvement in numerous charities and organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, Sunrise Southwest Rotary Club of Columbia and more. He also consults with and advises local charitable and youth organizations and is an active member of The Crossing Church.



About Kia of Columbia

Now part of the Morgan Auto Group's family of auto dealers, Kia of Columbia specializes in providing top quality new and pre-owned Kia vehicles to the Columbia, Mo. area. The auto dealer is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service, and helping clients find the perfect vehicle for their lifestyle needs. Kia of Columbia is available Monday through Saturday to provide customers with premier automotive retail, repair and financing services. For more information, visit http://www.kiaofcolumbia.com.



About the Morgan Auto Group

The Morgan Auto Group operates 13 auto dealerships in Florida in the Tampa and Bay and Gainesville/Ocala areas. A community-oriented auto dealer with a dedication to strong customer service, the Morgan Auto Group has a long history of providing the highest quality new and pre-owned vehicles from such noted manufacturers as BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, Ford and others. Kia of Columbia is the Morgan Auto Group's latest acquisition. For more information, visit http://www.morganautogroup.com.