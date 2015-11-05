Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --Online retailer, Vie Belles, is turning to Kickstarter to raise funds for the first production run of their new ceramic cookware sets. The funds will go towards the final manufacturing step required to complete the cookware set.



Following Kickstarter.com guidelines, Vie Belles has set a number of days to raise all the funds, or the project receives nothing. The cookware set has a 7-day fundraising window left. If the allotted budget ($10,000 CAD) isn't raised before November 12, all pledges are cancelled and the project will not be funded.



When asked about why Kickstarter was appealing, Founder Farzan Samsamy said, "Its a great way to get more people involved, and get support for a new or innovative idea. If your project gets funded, its validation that you're idea is moving in the right direction."



The cookware sets are manufactured from premium materials including cast-aluminum with a Greblon® ceramic surface. All products are scratch resistant, healthy to cook on, and professional quality. The set is responsibly produced with honest pricing.



Learn more and help fund the campaign here:

http://hdtk.co/RzDnl



About Vie Belles

Vie Belles is an online retailer offering a variety of quality kitchenware and other home essentials. Founded in Vancouver, BC in 2011, Vie Belles manufactures products in many categories, including cookware, tabletop and housewares. Learn more at: https://viebelles.com