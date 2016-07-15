Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Darkly Provoking 2016 Election Comic Aimed at Disillusioned Millennials

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --The thought-provoking and darkly humorous 2016 election comic, 'Food for Thought,' is set to strike a chord with the increasingly fatalistic millennial generation. Written by burgeoning comic writer, Cassidy James, the comic book is expected to draw attention from those who feel left out of the hype, the circus-like antics, and the extremes of the 2016 American elections.



James has launched a campaign on the popular crowdfunding site, Kickstarter, to help get the completed twenty-four page book to print. It features Howie and Lynn, an average Joe and Jane couple who stumble upon a startling political secret when they finally decide to leave the refuge of reality to attend an election campaign.



The story involves zany, off-the-wall characters, created to reflect the shockingly antagonistic and myopic voices that have emerged during the US elections. It follows the two anti-heroes as they attempt to uncover the freaky rituals of the Republican Party and its new leader, Tronald Dump.



Infused with irony, dark comedy, and a digestible dose of political commentary, the comic book confronts the harsh reality of the 2016 political climate, one in which voters are left with polarized choices and are caught in between an ongoing battle between Democratic elites and Republican extremists. Through the comic, Cassidy James poses the frightening, but necessary question – where does the 2016 election leave the real-life Howies and Lynns?



The comic is ready for print, with all the writing, penciling, coloring, and lettering having already been completed. This means that the funding can go directly towards printing and any stretch goals.



For a modest one dollar contribution, pledgers will receive the digital wallpaper pack. For $4, a digital copy is available, and for $8 the 'Food for Thought' creators will ship a physical copy anywhere in the world. The gifts and incentives increase, all the way to having a personal page in the book for a minimum pledge of $250.



To inspire millennials and disillusioned gen-Y'ers to get involved, Cassidy James plans on having a new print made for every $1,000 the project makes, up to $10,000.



About 'Food for Thought'

'Food for Thought' is a new comic book, created in the style of Mad Magazine and aimed at confronting the issues of extremism and circus antics that have become staples of the 2016 election campaign. It was written and lettered by Cassidy James. Artwork was done by Livan Ivan Cornejo and Justin Cornell. The comic was colored by Fran Struken and edited by John Ercek.



Find out more about the comic and the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.