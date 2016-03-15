Kickstarter Campaign Launched for New Comedy Drama Web Series About a Diverse Group of Gay Fortysomethings

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --A campaign has been launched on Kickstarter to fund further episodes of a new and innovative web series about a diverse group of gay men in their 40s. Most conventional comedy dramas about groups of friends and their various love lives tend to feature men and women in their 20s and 30s. The New 30, however, offers something refreshingly different - not only in that it focuses primarily on characters who are gay, but also in that they are in their 40s. The show follows Elliot and his friends as they discover life as fortysomethings is not what they expected it to be. Far from having figured everything out, life is just as crazy, unpredictable and challenging as it was their 20s and 30s. In other words, 40 is ''The New 30''!



The New 30 is the creation of Emmy-nominated supervising sound editor and filmmaker Walt Bost, and short-film writer and director John Sobrack. The professionally produced pilot for the web series is complete, successfully adhering to high production and post-production value, despite a tight budget. The trailer for the pilot, which is available on Kickstarter and YouTube, reveals that Elliot (DaJuan Johnson; Bosch, Agent Carter) is about to experience his life being turned upside down on the eve of his 40th birthday. Infused with humor and drama, along the lines of Sex And The City, Looking, Soul Food, and Thirtysomething, The New 30 explores friendships and romantic entanglements between Elliot's racially diverse circle of friends, both gay and straight.



Fans will be excited to hear that another five episodes have already been written about Eliot and his friends' sagas, exploits, and misdemeanors, featuring plenty of twists and turns, but all dealing with real-life, universal, adult themes. To produce these episodes, however, which equate to approximately the effort required to make a feature film, creators Walt Bost and John Sobrack are asking for support on Kickstarter.



If The New 30's funding goal is reached, Kickstarter backers will have the opportunity to view the pilot episode online, before anybody else. Backers who select a certain reward level can choose an original, personalized, encaustic painting by American artist Merlyn Bost, or an original, mixed-media painting by artist and former musician Billy Atwell. Other rewards include a haircut and style at the five-star rated Beverly Hills Salon Mikolaj, walk-on roles and set visits, and an original ''Charmed to Meet You'' friendship bracelet - made by the series' production designer, each one inspired by a different character in the show.



Set in Los Angeles, The New 30 is well-written, acted and produced. If the Kickstarter campaign is a success, the show's producers aim to start filming this summer and complete post-production by May 2017.