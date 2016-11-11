Kickstarter Campaign Launched for New Ronny Cox Sci-Fi Action/Horror Film 'Cockpit'

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Jesse Griffith, an independent filmmaker known for his effects work for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a feature length version of his award winning short, "Cockpit: The rule of Engagement." With the feature film version's title shortened to "Cockpit" this Sci-Fi Action horror picture will star veteran actor Ronny Cox from Hollywood blockbusters including "Robocop" and "Total Recall." The Kickstarter campaign provides a range of "space-fighter pilot" themed rewards and exclusive perks to early backers for its modest goal of $95,688.



First released in 2011, the short film "Cockpit: The Rule of Engagement" made an impressive run across a variety of Sci-Fi and independent film festivals. Created on an small $3,000 budget, the film follows a high action world where ace fighter pilots combat an alien race capable of mind control. "Cockpit" was met with critical acclaim and distinction, enjoying 14 awards including the esteemed Douglas Trumbull award. "The short was always intended to show what I could do for a feature film," says writer/director Jesse Griffith.



The expanded, full length movie focuses more directly on top ace pilot, Commander Bobbie "Liberty" Johnson-Lee, who's duty it is to shoot down afflicted pilots. She finds herself on the receiving end of alien mind control, and struggles to return to her carrier and her family.



The film is set to again star acclaimed actor Ronny Cox, long known for his iconic roles in films such as "Total Recall," "Robocop," "Stargate: SG-1," and "Deliverance." It also stars Helena Taylor of "Bayonetta" fame as well as Karl Champley from shows like "Ellen's Design Challenge" and "DIY to the Rescue." It has been confirmed that Aaron Douglas (who plays the villain, the Turtle, on "The Flash" and Chief Tyrol on "Battlestar Galactica") has also joined the cast.



Part of what distinguishes "Cockpit" compared to other independent Sci-Fi films is the high impact production value on a seemingly shoestring budget. Filmmaker Jesse Griffith wrote the screenplay with the limited funding in mind. With only one primary set of the ship's cockpit and four additional green screen locations, coupled with his Visual FX experience on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" production expenses have been significantly reduced. And the excitement and gripping drama elicited during the first "Cockpit" short highlight Griffith's remarkable ability to create a highly enjoyable movie-going experience.



The Kickstarter campaign for "Cockpit" runs until December 1, 2016 and has already received a large amount of positive feedback and support from fans. Some of the pledge rewards are only available in limited numbers, so prospective contributors are urged to visit the Cockpit Kickstarter page today and make their pledges.