Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Visionary Glamour Photography Magazine Dame Frame

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --Dame Frame Magazine, an innovative new publication featuring the art of glamour photography and the lives of the women behind the image, has announced the start of their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Funding for the campaign will go towards completing the first issue and sustaining regular issues for publication. Taking a revolutionary approach to glamour, Dame Frame intends to explore the intriguing, behind-the-scenes world of beauty while also celebrating the female form through fantastic photography.



The publication is the brainchild of longstanding glamour photographer, Alfredo Reyes. Reyes, a recommended photographer for the prestigious Combat Prize in Livorno, Italy, has been entrenched in the world of fashion and glamour photography for his entire career. He has established himself as one of the most talented photographers in the field with a remarkable ability to merge classic editorial style with a dramatic flair.



With a core belief that every woman possesses transcendent beauty, Dame Frame features models from all over the world, sharing their unique stories in a very intimate and honest format. Through the lens of Reyes's expert eye, the images illuminate the striking beauty of each woman. The result is an inspirational display of the feminine form and a new way of looking at glamour and what its role is in modern society.



Campaign backers can receive a variety of exciting awards based on their pledge amount. For $10 contributors will receive a digital edition of Dame Frame Magazine, a choice of four different exclusive wallpapers as well as a thank you mention on the website. For $25, backers will get a limited edition print copy of the first issue of Dame Frame, along with all the awards for smaller pledges. A limited number of backers can pledge $1,000 and have the opportunity to choose a model for the magazine.



The premier issue, which is 96 pages long, will feature 15 different models including Ireland Rose, Ashley Lane and Nadia Ruslanova. The issue can be shipped worldwide and is available in both digital and print.



To learn more about Dame Frame or to donate to the campaign, those interested can visit the magazine's Kickstarter page.



